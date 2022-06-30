Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $37.32. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Methanex shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 26,674 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $18,214,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 235,626 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

