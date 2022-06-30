Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

