Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.35). Approximately 108,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 555,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30 ($0.36).
The stock has a market capitalization of £126.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.31.
About Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)
