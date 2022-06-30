Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.35). Approximately 108,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 555,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30 ($0.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £126.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.31.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

