Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

MLSPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

