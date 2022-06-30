mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 225.7% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MCLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCLD traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 3,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mCloud Technologies had a negative return on equity of 580.31% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

