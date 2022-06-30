MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 740.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.74. 3,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average is $182.49. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

