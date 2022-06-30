MBE Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

