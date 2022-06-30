MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 512 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after buying an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.25. 8,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

