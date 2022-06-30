Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.