Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.