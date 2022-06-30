MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Shares Up 27.1%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 27.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 61,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 18,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAV. Acumen Capital upgraded MAV Beauty Brands from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

