Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 139.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.00. 46,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.27 and its 200-day moving average is $352.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

