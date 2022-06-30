Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.21

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 23661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 198 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

