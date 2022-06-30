Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Down 96.4% in June

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 1,366,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,006,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MWWC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 149,608,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,905,215. Marketing Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Marketing Worldwide (Get Rating)
