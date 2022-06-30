Marcum Wealth LLC Has $966,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.