Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

