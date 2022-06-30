Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

