Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $83,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

