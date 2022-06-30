Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

