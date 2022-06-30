Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

