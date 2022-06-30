ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.98

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.98 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

