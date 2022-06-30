MakiSwap Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $258,258.21 and $156,134.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.11 or 0.01500571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00102016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016115 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars.

