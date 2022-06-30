Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 800,000 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Stock

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of Great Ajax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $4,896,000.00.

AJX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 129,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,057. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

AJX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

