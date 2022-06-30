Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 38000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market cap of C$5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.