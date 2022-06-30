Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 38000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company controls 37,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also holds interest in the Great Northern and Viking projects located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Cape Spencer project located in New Brunswick.

