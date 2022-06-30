Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.75

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.75 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 34960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,995,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

