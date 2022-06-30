Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $237,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $425.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,927. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

