Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $857,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,695 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 439,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

