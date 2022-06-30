Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.72. 76,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,254. The company has a market cap of $209.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.88 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.88 and its 200 day moving average is $520.38.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

