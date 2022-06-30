Madrona Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 3.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.65. 1,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.