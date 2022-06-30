Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 178,511 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 178,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 4.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,735. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

