Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Price Reaches $0.0119

Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Machine Xchange Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Machine Xchange Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for Machine Xchange Coin is www.mxc.org . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

