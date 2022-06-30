Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 15562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 201.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

About Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

