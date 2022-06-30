Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.44. 35,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,882. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.46.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $423.88.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.