Lossless Market Cap Hits $8.31 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $653,957.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00191992 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.01456596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00077587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

