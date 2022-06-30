Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $772,471.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.01726767 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00178906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014867 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.