Loop Capital Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $339.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $328.00 to $339.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.95.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $233.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.93.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FedEx by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

