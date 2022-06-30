Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,031.00 or 0.05403486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00270080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00580875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00076155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00523891 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

