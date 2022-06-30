Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 83209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.