Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 83209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.
The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.