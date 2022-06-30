Litentry (LIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38.86 Million

Litentry (LIT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $38.86 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litentry has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litentry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litentry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.02 or 0.99973814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.