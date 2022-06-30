Linear Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

