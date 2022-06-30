Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 7.5%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34. 94,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,641,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Lilium alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Lilium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Lilium by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lilium by 53.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 123,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.