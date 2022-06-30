Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 7.5%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34. 94,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,641,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.