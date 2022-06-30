Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $133,544.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00271190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003395 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

