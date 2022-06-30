Lido DAO Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.62 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00178085 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.07 or 0.01440237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00081056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.