Leverty Financial Group LLC Acquires 427 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for about 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,431,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,432,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.50. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.84 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.