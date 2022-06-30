Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.22. 27,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

