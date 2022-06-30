LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 5.7%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $44.06. 2,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $105.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

The company has a market cap of $558.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.10.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter worth $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $235,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

