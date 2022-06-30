Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading Down 0.1%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.42. 6,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 28,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Get Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 11.21% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.