Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 215.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Global Industrial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 295,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

GIC opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

