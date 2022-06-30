Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,125 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,574,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CI Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 149,906 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

