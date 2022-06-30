Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 8.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $182.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average of $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

