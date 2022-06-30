Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for about 5.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $317.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.34 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.89.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

